1708 Redan East

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 3 story town home features 1 bedroom on the first level that can be used as an in-law or teen suite and 2 bedrooms on the 3rd level. On the 2nd floor you will find the kitchen, living and dining rooms. This is the perfect place for spending quality time with family and friends. You will love cooking in the Newly Renovated Spacious Kitchen and serving those wonderful meals in the Over-sized Separate Eating Area. You will enjoy recovering from a very long day in your Large Master Retreat w/Private Bath and Walk-In Closet. One-Car Attached Garage, Semi-Private Back Yard. Plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, and churches of all faiths near by.



***FOR VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS, PLEASE CALL 1-888-883-1193 OR GO TO RENTLY.COM



Qualifications:

No evictions or previous landlord debt within the past three years - five years.

No recent bankruptcies

Credit score of 500+

Must make 2 1/2 times the monthly rent

***Minimum 24-Month Lease. App Fee $49.50 per adult. Deposit min $1,350.00. ***



THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!!



***IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS PROPERTY VIA CRAIGSLIST, IT IS A SCAM POST. WE ARE LISTING THROUGH TRULIA, ZILLOW, HOTPADS AND RENTLY ONLY

PLEASE CALL 770-476-7650 OR EMAIL ALL BEST PROPERTIES MGMT CO. at allbestproperties@gmail.com BEFORE SENDING ANY FUNDS.***



***THERE IS A $35.00 LANDSCAPING FEE AND $30 TRASH UTILITY TO BE PAID MONTHLY AS ADDITIONAL RENT***

***PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR PET POLICY***

***WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***



Call and as about our EASY credit terms. 2 year lease agreement. $45 application fee $1250.00 deposit.