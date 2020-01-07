All apartments in Redan
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:07 AM

1708 Redan East

1708 Redan East · No Longer Available
Location

1708 Redan East, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 story town home features 1 bedroom on the first level that can be used as an in-law or teen suite and 2 bedrooms on the 3rd level. On the 2nd floor you will find the kitchen, living and dining rooms. This is the perfect place for spending quality time with family and friends. You will love cooking in the Newly Renovated Spacious Kitchen and serving those wonderful meals in the Over-sized Separate Eating Area. You will enjoy recovering from a very long day in your Large Master Retreat w/Private Bath and Walk-In Closet. One-Car Attached Garage, Semi-Private Back Yard. Plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, and churches of all faiths near by.

***FOR VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS, PLEASE CALL 1-888-883-1193 OR GO TO RENTLY.COM

Qualifications:
No evictions or previous landlord debt within the past three years - five years.
No recent bankruptcies
Credit score of 500+
Must make 2 1/2 times the monthly rent
***Minimum 24-Month Lease. App Fee $49.50 per adult. Deposit min $1,350.00. ***

THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!!

***IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS PROPERTY VIA CRAIGSLIST, IT IS A SCAM POST. WE ARE LISTING THROUGH TRULIA, ZILLOW, HOTPADS AND RENTLY ONLY
PLEASE CALL 770-476-7650 OR EMAIL ALL BEST PROPERTIES MGMT CO. at allbestproperties@gmail.com BEFORE SENDING ANY FUNDS.***

***THERE IS A $35.00 LANDSCAPING FEE AND $30 TRASH UTILITY TO BE PAID MONTHLY AS ADDITIONAL RENT***
***PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR PET POLICY***
***WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***

***FOR VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS, PLEASE CALL 1-888-883-1193 OR GO TO RENTLY.COM
Call and as about our EASY credit terms. 2 year lease agreement. $45 application fee $1250.00 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

