All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 1632 Links Overlook.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
1632 Links Overlook
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1632 Links Overlook

1632 Links Overlook · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1632 Links Overlook, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 Links Overlook have any available units?
1632 Links Overlook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 1632 Links Overlook currently offering any rent specials?
1632 Links Overlook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 Links Overlook pet-friendly?
Yes, 1632 Links Overlook is pet friendly.
Does 1632 Links Overlook offer parking?
No, 1632 Links Overlook does not offer parking.
Does 1632 Links Overlook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1632 Links Overlook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 Links Overlook have a pool?
No, 1632 Links Overlook does not have a pool.
Does 1632 Links Overlook have accessible units?
No, 1632 Links Overlook does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 Links Overlook have units with dishwashers?
No, 1632 Links Overlook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1632 Links Overlook have units with air conditioning?
No, 1632 Links Overlook does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 3 Bedrooms
Redan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedan Dog Friendly Apartments
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAPanthersville, GAWinder, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GA
Tyrone, GABelvedere Park, GAExperiment, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAWatkinsville, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College