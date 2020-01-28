1589 Dillard Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

FABULOUS LAYOUT at this Stone Mountain Townhome! 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Home! - Say Hello to this Adorable 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Townhome in Stone Mountain! It has a great layout & features an attached garage, Fireplace in living room, Kitchen with gas range/oven and other appliances, Cute red patio out back, and more! Conveniently located close to Shopping and Dining. Don't miss out; visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



(RLNE4402496)