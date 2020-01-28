All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 1589 Dillard Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
1589 Dillard Road
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

1589 Dillard Road

1589 Dillard Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1589 Dillard Road, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
FABULOUS LAYOUT at this Stone Mountain Townhome! 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Home! - Say Hello to this Adorable 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Townhome in Stone Mountain! It has a great layout & features an attached garage, Fireplace in living room, Kitchen with gas range/oven and other appliances, Cute red patio out back, and more! Conveniently located close to Shopping and Dining. Don't miss out; visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

(RLNE4402496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1589 Dillard Road have any available units?
1589 Dillard Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 1589 Dillard Road have?
Some of 1589 Dillard Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1589 Dillard Road currently offering any rent specials?
1589 Dillard Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1589 Dillard Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1589 Dillard Road is pet friendly.
Does 1589 Dillard Road offer parking?
Yes, 1589 Dillard Road offers parking.
Does 1589 Dillard Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1589 Dillard Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1589 Dillard Road have a pool?
No, 1589 Dillard Road does not have a pool.
Does 1589 Dillard Road have accessible units?
No, 1589 Dillard Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1589 Dillard Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1589 Dillard Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1589 Dillard Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1589 Dillard Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 Bedroom ApartmentsRedan 3 Bedroom Apartments
Redan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedan Dog Friendly Apartments
Redan Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAPanthersville, GAWinder, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GA
Tyrone, GABelvedere Park, GAExperiment, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAWatkinsville, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College