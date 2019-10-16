All apartments in Redan
1521 Golf Link Dr
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

1521 Golf Link Dr

1521 Golf Link Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1521 Golf Link Drive, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Golf Link - Property Id: 166165

*DO NOT APPLY FOR THIS PROPERTY UNTIL WE HAVE PERSONALLY TALKED ABOUT THE REQUIREMENTS.*

Must See Spectacular Hidden Hills Home!

Requirements:
YOUR INCOME IS YOUR CREDIT
**Sorry no housing vouchers at this time.**
**Small non aggressive breeds of dogs allowed with $500 non refundable pet fee.**
-2 Forms of ID
-2 Recent pay stubs
-1 Current utility bill (GAS, WATER OR ELECTRICITY ONLY)
-Must have at least 1 year on the same job.
-Must have 4 years of good verifiable rental history.
-No evictions filings within the last 4 years.
-Must have a clean criminal background.
-Must gross at least 3.5 times the monthly rental amount.(combined if a couple)

For application details or showings: Call Greg at 706-386-5189
The5MinuteRealtor@Gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166165p
Property Id 166165

(RLNE5212875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 Golf Link Dr have any available units?
1521 Golf Link Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 1521 Golf Link Dr have?
Some of 1521 Golf Link Dr's amenities include pet friendly, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 Golf Link Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Golf Link Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Golf Link Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 Golf Link Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1521 Golf Link Dr offer parking?
No, 1521 Golf Link Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1521 Golf Link Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 Golf Link Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Golf Link Dr have a pool?
No, 1521 Golf Link Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1521 Golf Link Dr have accessible units?
No, 1521 Golf Link Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Golf Link Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 Golf Link Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1521 Golf Link Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1521 Golf Link Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

