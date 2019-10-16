1521 Golf Link Dr

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Golf Link - Property Id: 166165



*DO NOT APPLY FOR THIS PROPERTY UNTIL WE HAVE PERSONALLY TALKED ABOUT THE REQUIREMENTS.*



Must See Spectacular Hidden Hills Home!



Requirements:

YOUR INCOME IS YOUR CREDIT

**Sorry no housing vouchers at this time.**

**Small non aggressive breeds of dogs allowed with $500 non refundable pet fee.**

-2 Forms of ID

-2 Recent pay stubs

-1 Current utility bill (GAS, WATER OR ELECTRICITY ONLY)

-Must have at least 1 year on the same job.

-Must have 4 years of good verifiable rental history.

-No evictions filings within the last 4 years.

-Must have a clean criminal background.

-Must gross at least 3.5 times the monthly rental amount.(combined if a couple)



For application details or showings: Call Greg at 706-386-5189

The5MinuteRealtor@Gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166165p

Property Id 166165



(RLNE5212875)