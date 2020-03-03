1392 Bridgewater Branch

Amenities

garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

***Available Now***



Spacious 3 BR Home move-in ready for new residents. Large, open living/dining area, great for entertaining. Sunny kitchen with appliances and lots of cabinets. The eat-in kitchen looks into a cozy family room with fireplace. Large MB with Ensuite BA and walk-in closet. 2 more BR with BA on this Level. 2 car garage and level backyard for outdoor fun. This Stone Mountain home will not last long so please come by today. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.



High school: Redan High School;



Middle school: Redan Middle School;



Elementary school: Redan Elementary School;



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.