All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 1392 Bridgewater Branch.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
1392 Bridgewater Branch
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

1392 Bridgewater Branch

1392 Bridgewater Bridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1392 Bridgewater Bridge, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now***

Spacious 3 BR Home move-in ready for new residents. Large, open living/dining area, great for entertaining. Sunny kitchen with appliances and lots of cabinets. The eat-in kitchen looks into a cozy family room with fireplace. Large MB with Ensuite BA and walk-in closet. 2 more BR with BA on this Level. 2 car garage and level backyard for outdoor fun. This Stone Mountain home will not last long so please come by today. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

High school: Redan High School;

Middle school: Redan Middle School;

Elementary school: Redan Elementary School;

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1392 Bridgewater Branch have any available units?
1392 Bridgewater Branch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 1392 Bridgewater Branch currently offering any rent specials?
1392 Bridgewater Branch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1392 Bridgewater Branch pet-friendly?
No, 1392 Bridgewater Branch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 1392 Bridgewater Branch offer parking?
Yes, 1392 Bridgewater Branch offers parking.
Does 1392 Bridgewater Branch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1392 Bridgewater Branch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1392 Bridgewater Branch have a pool?
No, 1392 Bridgewater Branch does not have a pool.
Does 1392 Bridgewater Branch have accessible units?
No, 1392 Bridgewater Branch does not have accessible units.
Does 1392 Bridgewater Branch have units with dishwashers?
No, 1392 Bridgewater Branch does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1392 Bridgewater Branch have units with air conditioning?
No, 1392 Bridgewater Branch does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College