1365 Crooked Tree Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous ranch home with elegant formal living and dining, spacious great room with stone fireplace, and huge updated kitchen featuring white cabinetry, granite counters, and energy efficient appliances. The open layout is further enhanced by a eat in kitchen, vaulted ceilings, and tons of architectural details that make this home truly spectacular. Not to be outdone, the master bedroom is a perfect retreat after a hard day at work since it includes a private, luxury bathroom. When on your self-tour be sure to check out the lovely wooded views from the over-sized deck, which surely be enjoyed by all. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. This home will not last on the market for long, so be sure to act today to call this place home!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.