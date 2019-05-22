All apartments in Redan
1365 Crooked Tree Circle

1365 Crooked Tree Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1365 Crooked Tree Circle, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous ranch home with elegant formal living and dining, spacious great room with stone fireplace, and huge updated kitchen featuring white cabinetry, granite counters, and energy efficient appliances. The open layout is further enhanced by a eat in kitchen, vaulted ceilings, and tons of architectural details that make this home truly spectacular. Not to be outdone, the master bedroom is a perfect retreat after a hard day at work since it includes a private, luxury bathroom. When on your self-tour be sure to check out the lovely wooded views from the over-sized deck, which surely be enjoyed by all. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. This home will not last on the market for long, so be sure to act today to call this place home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1365 Crooked Tree Circle have any available units?
1365 Crooked Tree Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 1365 Crooked Tree Circle have?
Some of 1365 Crooked Tree Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1365 Crooked Tree Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1365 Crooked Tree Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1365 Crooked Tree Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1365 Crooked Tree Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1365 Crooked Tree Circle offer parking?
No, 1365 Crooked Tree Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1365 Crooked Tree Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1365 Crooked Tree Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1365 Crooked Tree Circle have a pool?
No, 1365 Crooked Tree Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1365 Crooked Tree Circle have accessible units?
No, 1365 Crooked Tree Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1365 Crooked Tree Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1365 Crooked Tree Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1365 Crooked Tree Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1365 Crooked Tree Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
