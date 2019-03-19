All apartments in Redan
1344 Mill Lake Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1344 Mill Lake Circle

1344 Mill Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1344 Mill Lake Circle, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.( THIS SPECIAL IS NOT APPLICABLE FOR SECTION 8)

Cute 2 Story Traditional Home With Large Kitchen And Appliances. The Breakfast Room Overlooks A Flat Spacious Backyard Perfect For Entertaining. Great Room And Formal Dining Room. Over-sized Master With Walk-in Closet. Once-car Garage.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.

County:Dekalb;
Subdivision:Laurel Plantation;
Sq. Footage:1396;
Year Built: 1984;
Beds 3 / Baths:2.5;

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School:Eldridge;
Middle School: Redan;
High School: Redan;
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: No

Year Built: 1984

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1024
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1344 Mill Lake Circle have any available units?
1344 Mill Lake Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 1344 Mill Lake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1344 Mill Lake Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 Mill Lake Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1344 Mill Lake Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 1344 Mill Lake Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1344 Mill Lake Circle offers parking.
Does 1344 Mill Lake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1344 Mill Lake Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 Mill Lake Circle have a pool?
No, 1344 Mill Lake Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1344 Mill Lake Circle have accessible units?
No, 1344 Mill Lake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 Mill Lake Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1344 Mill Lake Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1344 Mill Lake Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1344 Mill Lake Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
