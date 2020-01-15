All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 1263 Muirforest Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
1263 Muirforest Ln
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

1263 Muirforest Ln

1263 Muirforest Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1263 Muirforest Lane, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
- Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath house. Private backyard and convenient location.

No section 8

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5411451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1263 Muirforest Ln have any available units?
1263 Muirforest Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 1263 Muirforest Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1263 Muirforest Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1263 Muirforest Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1263 Muirforest Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 1263 Muirforest Ln offer parking?
No, 1263 Muirforest Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1263 Muirforest Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1263 Muirforest Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1263 Muirforest Ln have a pool?
No, 1263 Muirforest Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1263 Muirforest Ln have accessible units?
No, 1263 Muirforest Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1263 Muirforest Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1263 Muirforest Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1263 Muirforest Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1263 Muirforest Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College