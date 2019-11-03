All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 1231 Whitney Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
1231 Whitney Place
Last updated November 3 2019 at 11:48 AM

1231 Whitney Place

1231 Whitney Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1231 Whitney Place, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
FOR SHOWING APPOINTMENTS CALL OR TEXT KOLANDRA DUPREE 678-310-3181 - Spacious Tri-Level Stone Mountain Home

The house in located at 1231 Whitney Place, Stone Mountain, GA 30088. The property is in Kemper Subdivision off Redan Road just before you get to Panola Road, on a quiet cul du sac street. The inside of the property has fresh paint throughout and has an open, tri-level floor plan from the living room, dining room, and into the kitchen. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Two car garage. This property is convenient to the bus line and to shopping.

The monthly rent $1000.00!

Section 8 WELCOME!

(RLNE5277551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 Whitney Place have any available units?
1231 Whitney Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 1231 Whitney Place currently offering any rent specials?
1231 Whitney Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 Whitney Place pet-friendly?
No, 1231 Whitney Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 1231 Whitney Place offer parking?
Yes, 1231 Whitney Place offers parking.
Does 1231 Whitney Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 Whitney Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 Whitney Place have a pool?
No, 1231 Whitney Place does not have a pool.
Does 1231 Whitney Place have accessible units?
No, 1231 Whitney Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 Whitney Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 Whitney Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 Whitney Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1231 Whitney Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College