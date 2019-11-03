Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

FOR SHOWING APPOINTMENTS CALL OR TEXT KOLANDRA DUPREE 678-310-3181 - Spacious Tri-Level Stone Mountain Home



The house in located at 1231 Whitney Place, Stone Mountain, GA 30088. The property is in Kemper Subdivision off Redan Road just before you get to Panola Road, on a quiet cul du sac street. The inside of the property has fresh paint throughout and has an open, tri-level floor plan from the living room, dining room, and into the kitchen. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Two car garage. This property is convenient to the bus line and to shopping.



The monthly rent $1000.00!



Section 8 WELCOME!



(RLNE5277551)