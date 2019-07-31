All apartments in Powder Springs
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:21 PM

5057 Hopeland Drive

5057 Hopeland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5057 Hopeland Drive, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

Super bright and clean 4bed/2 1/2bath 2 story waiting for you. Real hardwoods throughout main level with master bed and bath featuring big garden tub. Spacious living room with decorative fireplace easy to work in kitchen, and separate dining room.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5057 Hopeland Drive have any available units?
5057 Hopeland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
What amenities does 5057 Hopeland Drive have?
Some of 5057 Hopeland Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5057 Hopeland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5057 Hopeland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5057 Hopeland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5057 Hopeland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5057 Hopeland Drive offer parking?
No, 5057 Hopeland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5057 Hopeland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5057 Hopeland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5057 Hopeland Drive have a pool?
No, 5057 Hopeland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5057 Hopeland Drive have accessible units?
No, 5057 Hopeland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5057 Hopeland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5057 Hopeland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5057 Hopeland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5057 Hopeland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
