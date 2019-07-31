5057 Hopeland Drive

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super bright and clean 4bed/2 1/2bath 2 story waiting for you. Real hardwoods throughout main level with master bed and bath featuring big garden tub. Spacious living room with decorative fireplace easy to work in kitchen, and separate dining room.



