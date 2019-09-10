All apartments in Powder Springs
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:48 PM

4175 Integrity Way

4175 Integrity Way · No Longer Available
Location

4175 Integrity Way, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Better than New Townhome. The Atlanta Floor Plan has 3 Bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms, Two Master Suites upstairs with double vanities, One with Separate Garden Tub and Shower and a Large Walk-In closet. Kitchen has 42" cabinets, Granite Countertops, Eat in Kitchen with Island and view to Huge Family Room. 2 Car Rear Entry Garage with openers and a Rear Deck. In walking distance to Restaurants and Shops near downtown Powder Springs!!! IN WALKING DISTANCE TO THE SILVER COMET TRAIL!!! Home available to show after 9/1/19. Move In after 9/15/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4175 Integrity Way have any available units?
4175 Integrity Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
What amenities does 4175 Integrity Way have?
Some of 4175 Integrity Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4175 Integrity Way currently offering any rent specials?
4175 Integrity Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4175 Integrity Way pet-friendly?
No, 4175 Integrity Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Powder Springs.
Does 4175 Integrity Way offer parking?
Yes, 4175 Integrity Way offers parking.
Does 4175 Integrity Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4175 Integrity Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4175 Integrity Way have a pool?
No, 4175 Integrity Way does not have a pool.
Does 4175 Integrity Way have accessible units?
No, 4175 Integrity Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4175 Integrity Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4175 Integrity Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4175 Integrity Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4175 Integrity Way does not have units with air conditioning.
