4175 Integrity Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Better than New Townhome. The Atlanta Floor Plan has 3 Bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms, Two Master Suites upstairs with double vanities, One with Separate Garden Tub and Shower and a Large Walk-In closet. Kitchen has 42" cabinets, Granite Countertops, Eat in Kitchen with Island and view to Huge Family Room. 2 Car Rear Entry Garage with openers and a Rear Deck. In walking distance to Restaurants and Shops near downtown Powder Springs!!! IN WALKING DISTANCE TO THE SILVER COMET TRAIL!!! Home available to show after 9/1/19. Move In after 9/15/19.