Home
/
Powder Springs, GA
/
3656 Ten Oaks Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3656 Ten Oaks Circle

3656 Ten Oaks Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3656 Ten Oaks Circle, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
***"Fall Move-In Special" Receive $250 Gift Card if Move-In by 10/31/18 PLUS Move In Special: Sign 13 Month Lease Get Second Month Free! Call 404-522-1952 For More Information.***

Stop The Car! Adorable Ranch With Three Spacious Bedrooms And One And One Half Baths! Great Level Front Yard Is Perfect For Running And Playing In! Spacious Kitchen Opens To Family Room. Large Driveway, Fenced Backyard, And Patio. This Home Is Located In An Excellent School District And In Close Proximity To Historic DownTown Powder Springs.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.
THIS HOME DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8!

County:Cobb
Sq. Footage: 1074
Year Built: 1999
Beds 3 / Baths:1.5

SCHOOLS
Elementary School: Compton
Middle School:Chapel Hill - Tapp
High School: Mceachern

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1999
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3656 Ten Oaks Circle have any available units?
3656 Ten Oaks Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
Is 3656 Ten Oaks Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3656 Ten Oaks Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3656 Ten Oaks Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3656 Ten Oaks Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Powder Springs.
Does 3656 Ten Oaks Circle offer parking?
No, 3656 Ten Oaks Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3656 Ten Oaks Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3656 Ten Oaks Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3656 Ten Oaks Circle have a pool?
No, 3656 Ten Oaks Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3656 Ten Oaks Circle have accessible units?
No, 3656 Ten Oaks Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3656 Ten Oaks Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3656 Ten Oaks Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3656 Ten Oaks Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3656 Ten Oaks Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

