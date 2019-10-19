3654 Hopkins Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

3654 Hopkins Court, Powder Springs, GA 30127 **NO PETS**



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.



Availabiliy: Ready Now!!



End unit townhouse. Enter on the main level into a living room. There is a 1/2 bath, kitchen with Oak cabinets, refrigerator, stove, dish washer, range hood, dining area with access to the back patio. Upper level has two bedrooms and two full baths with tub/shower combination. Fresh interior paint. Great roommate plan. Laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups. Attached storage closet in rear. Parking on parking pad. Easy access to Barrett Parkway, East-West Connector, close to Silver Comet Trail, shopping & restaurants.



Directions: Barrett Parkway to right on Macland Road/GA-360, left on Hopkins Court, take 1st left to stay on Hopkins Court. Home is on the left.



Elementary: Compton

Middle: Tapp

High: McEachern



Built 1985 Approx. 1,276 s/f