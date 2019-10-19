All apartments in Powder Springs
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:37 AM

3654 Hopkins Ct

3654 Hopkins Court · No Longer Available
Location

3654 Hopkins Court, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
3654 Hopkins Court, Powder Springs, GA 30127 **NO PETS**

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.

Availabiliy: Ready Now!!

End unit townhouse. Enter on the main level into a living room. There is a 1/2 bath, kitchen with Oak cabinets, refrigerator, stove, dish washer, range hood, dining area with access to the back patio. Upper level has two bedrooms and two full baths with tub/shower combination. Fresh interior paint. Great roommate plan. Laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups. Attached storage closet in rear. Parking on parking pad. Easy access to Barrett Parkway, East-West Connector, close to Silver Comet Trail, shopping & restaurants.

Directions: Barrett Parkway to right on Macland Road/GA-360, left on Hopkins Court, take 1st left to stay on Hopkins Court. Home is on the left.

Elementary: Compton
Middle: Tapp
High: McEachern

Built 1985 Approx. 1,276 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3654 Hopkins Ct have any available units?
3654 Hopkins Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
What amenities does 3654 Hopkins Ct have?
Some of 3654 Hopkins Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3654 Hopkins Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3654 Hopkins Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3654 Hopkins Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3654 Hopkins Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Powder Springs.
Does 3654 Hopkins Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3654 Hopkins Ct offers parking.
Does 3654 Hopkins Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3654 Hopkins Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3654 Hopkins Ct have a pool?
No, 3654 Hopkins Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3654 Hopkins Ct have accessible units?
No, 3654 Hopkins Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3654 Hopkins Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3654 Hopkins Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3654 Hopkins Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3654 Hopkins Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

