3288 Apache Court Northwest

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel clubhouse fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse media room

Fabulous find in Powder Springs featuring spacious light filled living room with stone fireplace, elegant formal dining, and awesome kitchen boasting stained wood cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless appliances. Large master retreat with private bath. Huge bonus room great for home theater, recreation room, or home office. Wonderful Powder Springs location. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.