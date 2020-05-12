All apartments in Powder Springs
3288 Apache Court Northwest
Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:47 PM

3288 Apache Court Northwest

3288 Apache Court Northwest · (770) 200-7577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3288 Apache Court Northwest, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2268 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
clubhouse
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
media room
Fabulous find in Powder Springs featuring spacious light filled living room with stone fireplace, elegant formal dining, and awesome kitchen boasting stained wood cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless appliances. Large master retreat with private bath. Huge bonus room great for home theater, recreation room, or home office. Wonderful Powder Springs location. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3288 Apache Court Northwest have any available units?
3288 Apache Court Northwest has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3288 Apache Court Northwest have?
Some of 3288 Apache Court Northwest's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3288 Apache Court Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3288 Apache Court Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3288 Apache Court Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3288 Apache Court Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 3288 Apache Court Northwest offer parking?
No, 3288 Apache Court Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 3288 Apache Court Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3288 Apache Court Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3288 Apache Court Northwest have a pool?
No, 3288 Apache Court Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 3288 Apache Court Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3288 Apache Court Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3288 Apache Court Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3288 Apache Court Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3288 Apache Court Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3288 Apache Court Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
