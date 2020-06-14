Apartment List
120 Apartments for rent in Pooler, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pooler renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
11 Units Available
Olympus Carrington
280 Blue Moon Crossing, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1276 sqft
Gated community just minutes from Savannah's downtown, with communal pool, gym, outdoor fireplace and playground. Choose one-, two- or three-bedroom unit with stainless steel appliances and glass-topped stove. Some have nine-foot ceilings and built-in desks.
22 Units Available
Durham Park
100 Durham Park Way, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1374 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1540 sqft
Luxury community near Godley Station. Modern apartments featuring hardwood floor, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just off I-95 and I-16. On-site pool, grilling area and gym. Pet-friendly.
14 Units Available
The Station at Savannah Quarters
100 Harley Ln, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1245 sqft
The Station at Savannah Quarters takes the effort out of everyday living by offering amenities and services that really work for you. All the right features and real-world conveniences that allow more time for you to relax and enjoy the journey.

1 Unit Available
149 Somersby Blvd
149 Somersby Boulevard, Pooler, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
3100 sqft
149 Somersby Blvd Available 06/23/20 Great Home in Somersby - Quality home with hardwood floors throughout feauturing a lovely fireplace, deluxe tray in Master with crown and fan, great loft area, Formal living/dining room & separate family room

1 Unit Available
341 Brighton Woods
341 Brighton Woods Drive, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1558 sqft
341 Brighton Woods Available 08/03/20 341 Brighton Woods - This charming home is tucked away on .43 of acre in a small neighborhood but in an ideal location within minutes to all Pooler has to offer from shopping, movie theaters, restaurants, St.

1 Unit Available
200 Ventura PL
200 Ventura Place, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1584 sqft
200 Ventura PL * Pooler, GA * - Like new Townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Great open floor plan with dining area, island and stainless appliances. Wood floors, corner lot, large privacy fenced yard with patio.

1 Unit Available
154 Carolina Cherry Court
154 Carolina Cherry Court, Pooler, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2113 sqft
All brick 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with a huge bonus room. Laminate wood floors, fireplace and soaring ceilings. A spacious master suite with double vanities, separate shower and a jetted tub.

1 Unit Available
127 Ventura Place
127 Ventura Place, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
2150 sqft
AVAILABLE TO CHECK OUT KEYS WITH $40 CASH DEPOSIT 3-story townhome overlooking small lake with lots of light and room for entertainment. Elevator access to all 3 floors. Large Great room with hardwood floors, modern kitchen, and half-bath.
Results within 1 mile of Pooler
113 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1233 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
17 Units Available
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, picturesque community nestled among the trees with incredible lake views, just minutes from historic Downtown Savannah. Contemporary apartment homes loaded with modern luxuries, including stainless steel appliances, wine racks and high ceilings.
18 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1378 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
134 Units Available
The Meadows
702 East Hwy 80, Bloomingdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1044 sqft
The Meadows Apartments community provides comfort at an affordable price. Our on-site management and maintenance team are key to ensuring that our tenants are provided with the quality service they deserve.

1 Unit Available
7 Crystal Lake Dr
7 Crystal Lake Drive, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,385
1585 sqft
Four Bedroom Home with Garage in Pooler - Four bedroom home in Spring Lake subdivision in Pooler, GA. Features attached two-car garage and fence-in yard, four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and large living room with fireplace.

1 Unit Available
110 Spring Lakes Drive
110 Spring Lake Circle, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2630 sqft
110 Spring Lake Drive Savannah, GA 31407 Spectacular 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home in Spring Lakes Subdivision! Huge Bonus area upstairs! 2-Car Garage! Wonderful Wood Laminate Flooring in Main Living Areas! Big Living Room with Separate Dining

1 Unit Available
25 Hawkhorn Court
25 Hawkhorn Court, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1768 sqft
25 Hawkhorn Court Savannah, GA 31407 Beautiful Home In Godley Park! Gated Community! 3 Bedrooms! 2 Baths! Great Room Floorplan! Wood Floors In Large Great Room! Breakfast Bar! Stainless Steel Appliances - Smooth Top Stove, Dishwasher, Side By

1 Unit Available
4 Bridlington Way
4 Bridlington Way, Savannah, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2721 sqft
4 Bridlington Way Savannah, GA 31407 Fantastic home in Savannah Highlands 5 Bedroom and 2 1/2 baths! 2721 Square feet! Formal dining room Kitchen includes stainless appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Great wood floors

1 Unit Available
177 Willow Point Circle
177 Willow Point Circle, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1603 sqft
177 Willow Point Circle Pooler, GA 31322 3BR, 2BA single story Home in Willow Point in Pooler! Big 2-Car Garage! Lagoon/River out back! Wood Floor in Foyer! Separate Dining Room! Great Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets and recessed lighting! Black
Results within 5 miles of Pooler
13 Units Available
The Place at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1282 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! The irresistible charm of southern coastal living is yours at The Links at Georgetown and The Place at Georgetown.
33 Units Available
The Columns at Coldbrook Station
501 Old Richmond Road, Port Wentworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1461 sqft
The Columns at Coldbrook Station is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Port Wentworth Georgia.
10 Units Available
River Walk Savannah
101 Saint George Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
948 sqft
Welcome Home to River Walk River Walk Savannah provides our residents with unparalleled luxury with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, screened patio/balconies and washer/dryer cabinets thoughtfully mingled with modern
Chatham Parkway
56 Units Available
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$862
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,261
1401 sqft
Refreshing swimming pool, charming lake, media room and other luxury amenities designed to relax. Recently renovated and furnished with hardwood floors, granite counters and fully equipped kitchens.
30 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River
5806 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$979
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1450 sqft
Right by the river and Highway 17. A game room, cardio-wellness center and a cyber cafe. Gate-accessed community with a salt-water pool, grilling area and gym. Updated appliances and extra storage in the apartments.
4 Units Available
Azure Cove
1326 US Highway 80 W, Garden City, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Join us at our Garden City, GA apartments for rent! Azure Cove offers a newly-renovated coastal getaway just minutes from downtown Savannah, providing that everday vacation vibe you've been looking for.
12 Units Available
The Links at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-quality features include gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, air conditioning, garden tubs, and walk-in wardrobes. Enjoy the fire pit, pool, and outdoor grill area. Close to Historic Downtown Savannah with links to I-95 and I-16.
City Guide for Pooler, GA

“Savannah is so beautiful that the dead never truly depart.”  (- James Caskey)

The coolest thing about Pooler, Georgia, besides the fact that it is far more affordable than living in Savannah proper, is that it has seen remarkable  explosive growth. In 2010, the US Census noted a population of 19,140 people, but in 2000, only 6,239 people lived here and, as of 2012, it has grown to 20,598. So, if you want to rent an apartment where everything is happening and people growing and developing their hometown, you'll want to check out Pooler. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Pooler, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pooler renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

