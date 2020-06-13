Apartment List
186 Apartments for rent in Pooler, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
11 Units Available
Olympus Carrington
280 Blue Moon Crossing, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1276 sqft
Gated community just minutes from Savannah's downtown, with communal pool, gym, outdoor fireplace and playground. Choose one-, two- or three-bedroom unit with stainless steel appliances and glass-topped stove. Some have nine-foot ceilings and built-in desks.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
11 Units Available
Carlyle at Godley Station
385 Godley Station Blvd, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1413 sqft
Designed to provide a resort-style living. On-site sundeck with pool. Larger homes with an open floor plan. Garden-style apartments in a gated community. Bark park, media center, and playground on site. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Villas at Park Avenue
260 Park Ave, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1445 sqft
Upscale apartments featuring gourmet kitchens, large outdoor patios and private entrances. Available attached garages. Minutes from I-95 and the airport. Clubhouse, fitness room and resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 11 at 02:30pm
$
14 Units Available
The Station at Savannah Quarters
100 Harley Ln, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1245 sqft
The Station at Savannah Quarters takes the effort out of everyday living by offering amenities and services that really work for you. All the right features and real-world conveniences that allow more time for you to relax and enjoy the journey.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
210 Units Available
Mosby Lakeside
1696 Pooler Pkwy, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,042
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1405 sqft
Mosby Lakeside features 1,2, and 3 bedroom luxury Pooler GA apartments that include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, Nest thermostats, keyless entry locks, and hard surface plank flooring in the living room, kitchen,

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
215 Sonata Circle
215 Sonata Circle, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1124 sqft
215 Sonata Circle Pooler, GA 31322 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo! Terrific Pooler Location in desirable Harmony Townes! Close to I-16 and I-95, Shopping, Restaurants and Entertainment Complex! Single Story End Condominium Unit! Screened in Porch

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
136 Pampas Drive
136 Pampas Drive, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1483 sqft
136 Pampas Drive Rent – $1595 FABULOUS 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home In The Arbors at Godley Station in Pooler! Big 2-Car Garage! Wood Burning Fireplace! Privacy Fenced Back Yard! Lovely SunRoom Leads to Patio out back! Kitchen has a Breakfast Bar

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
154 Carolina Cherry Court
154 Carolina Cherry Court, Pooler, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2113 sqft
All brick 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with a huge bonus room. Laminate wood floors, fireplace and soaring ceilings. A spacious master suite with double vanities, separate shower and a jetted tub.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
175 Old Pond Circle
175 Old Pond Circle, Pooler, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1668 sqft
Great location in The Farm at Morgan Lakes. Spacious home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
127 Ventura Place
127 Ventura Place, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
2150 sqft
AVAILABLE TO CHECK OUT KEYS WITH $40 CASH DEPOSIT 3-story townhome overlooking small lake with lots of light and room for entertainment. Elevator access to all 3 floors. Large Great room with hardwood floors, modern kitchen, and half-bath.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
302 Governor Gwinett Way
302 Governor Gwinnett Way, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1926 sqft
302 Governor Gwinett Way Available 06/18/20 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathroom End Unit Townhome in Pooler, GA Convenient to I-95 - Astor Plan Townhome Master situated on the main level, a walk in closet, and a 36" Garden Tub/Shower Combo as standard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
341 Sonoma Drive
341 Sonoma Dr, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1540 sqft
341 Sonoma Drive Available 07/07/20 341 Sonoma Drive * Pooler, GA * $1450/month - Gorgeous 3 bedrooms plus 2.5 baths. Open floor plan. Kitchen with stainless appliances, island & breakfast bar. Master bedroom located upstairs.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 Cross Gate Court
16 Crossgate Ct, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
16 Cross Gate Court Available 07/07/20 16 Cross Gate Ct * Pooler, GA * $1650/month***Available July 7th! - Beautiful 3bedroom, 2.5 bath with wood floors down and great open floor plan. Kitchen has stainless appliances. Large master up.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
408 North Newton Street
408 North Newton Street, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
800 sqft
Fully furnished, all utilities and wifi included two bedroom, one bath home in the heart of Pooler. Quiet neighborhood. This home rents on a month to month lease.
Results within 1 mile of Pooler
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, picturesque community nestled among the trees with incredible lake views, just minutes from historic Downtown Savannah. Contemporary apartment homes loaded with modern luxuries, including stainless steel appliances, wine racks and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
116 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1233 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1378 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
$
135 Units Available
The Meadows
702 East Hwy 80, Bloomingdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1044 sqft
The Meadows Apartments community provides comfort at an affordable price. Our on-site management and maintenance team are key to ensuring that our tenants are provided with the quality service they deserve.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
62 Winter Lake Circle
62 Winter Lake Drive, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1335 sqft
Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome in Spring Lake. Two tone paint color throughout townhome. Open floor plan, propane gas fireplace, kitchen overlooks dining rm/living room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
118 Orkney Road
118 Orkney Road, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1484 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 118 Orkney Road in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
10 Bushwood Drive
10 Bushwood Drive, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2450 sqft
Spacious, 3 Story home ready for move in. Formal Living & Dining Spaces, Kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast area over looking the Family Room with Fireplace all on the main level.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1 Steeple Run Way
1 Steeple Run Way, Chatham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2052 sqft
Enjoy Maintenance-Free Living at Southbridge - Savannah's Premier Golf & Spa Community! The floor plan offers very lofty ceilings, Great Room/Dining Room Combo, and the kitchen opens to the breakfast room.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
206 Cromer Road
206 Cromer St, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1415 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 206 Cromer Road in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
114 Orkney Road
114 Orkney Road, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1484 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 114 Orkney Road in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pooler, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pooler renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

