/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM
14 Accessible Apartments for rent in Pooler, GA
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Carlyle at Godley Station
385 Godley Station Blvd, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Designed to provide a resort-style living. On-site sundeck with pool. Larger homes with an open floor plan. Garden-style apartments in a gated community. Bark park, media center, and playground on site. Short-term leases available.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 11 at 02:30pm
$
14 Units Available
The Station at Savannah Quarters
100 Harley Ln, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1245 sqft
The Station at Savannah Quarters takes the effort out of everyday living by offering amenities and services that really work for you. All the right features and real-world conveniences that allow more time for you to relax and enjoy the journey.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
210 Units Available
Mosby Lakeside
1696 Pooler Pkwy, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,042
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1405 sqft
Mosby Lakeside features 1,2, and 3 bedroom luxury Pooler GA apartments that include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, Nest thermostats, keyless entry locks, and hard surface plank flooring in the living room, kitchen,
Results within 1 mile of Pooler
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1378 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
Results within 5 miles of Pooler
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:08am
$
33 Units Available
The Columns at Coldbrook Station
501 Old Richmond Road, Port Wentworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1461 sqft
The Columns at Coldbrook Station is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Port Wentworth Georgia.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:34am
$
32 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River
5806 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1450 sqft
Right by the river and Highway 17. A game room, cardio-wellness center and a cyber cafe. Gate-accessed community with a salt-water pool, grilling area and gym. Updated appliances and extra storage in the apartments.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Bradley Pointe Apartments
1355 Bradley Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1167 sqft
Exceptional Features, Exceptional Value! Located in Savannah, Georgia, Bradley Pointe Apartments offers easy access to I-95 and is just minutes away from COASTAL GEORGIA BOTANICAL GARDENS, the cobblestone streets of beautiful HISTORIC DOWNTOWN
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
$
10 Units Available
River Walk Savannah
101 Saint George Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
948 sqft
Welcome Home to River Walk River Walk Savannah provides our residents with unparalleled luxury with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, screened patio/balconies and washer/dryer cabinets thoughtfully mingled with modern
Results within 10 miles of Pooler
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Southside
12 Units Available
Osprey on the Bluffs
11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$855
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1123 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in a quiet marshland setting close to downtown Savannah. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature traditional layouts and modern fixtures and finishes. Ample amenities, including a fitness center and outdoor kitchen.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Paradise Park
9 Units Available
Heron on the Bluffs
10014 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1246 sqft
Great location, close to schools, parks and restaurants. Luxury units include range, refrigerator, bathtub, carpet, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground, game room, BBQ grill area and gym.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Leeds Gate - Colonial Village
14 Units Available
Sterling Bluff
201 W. Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$911
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,092
1293 sqft
Ideally situated close to malls and restaurants, Sterling Bluff Apartments feature an on-site clubhouse, 24/7 fitness room and a wide variety of open floor plans to suit any taste.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Rice Hope
1332 Mulberry Blvd, Port Wentworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1332 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES... NOW OPEN! Find your new home today! Welcome to Ardmore at Rice Hope! Our Port Wentworth Apartments for rent have everything you need when looking for a home.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
Downtown Savannah
6 Units Available
Bowery
515 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,683
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
944 sqft
Uber-modern apartments in historic downtown Savannah, within shouting distance of Chatham Square and Forsyth Park. Granite countertops, tall ceilings and private balconies. On-site fitness center, dog wash room, private parking lot, and controlled access.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
Downtown Savannah
3 Units Available
Alice Hall
455 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully designed apartment complex with 14 spacious units. Tiled floors, walk-in closets, and tall ceilings. On-site bike storage and private parking lot. Near Savannah's National Historic Landmark District, three blocks from Forsyth Park.
Similar Pages
Pooler 1 BedroomsPooler 2 BedroomsPooler 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPooler 3 BedroomsPooler Accessible ApartmentsPooler Apartments with Balcony
Pooler Apartments with GaragePooler Apartments with GymPooler Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPooler Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPooler Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Savannah, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GAWilmington Island, GA
Port Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SCHardeeville, SC