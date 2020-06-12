/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
85 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Pooler, GA
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
22 Units Available
Durham Park
100 Durham Park Way, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1374 sqft
Luxury community near Godley Station. Modern apartments featuring hardwood floor, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just off I-95 and I-16. On-site pool, grilling area and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
10 Units Available
Olympus Carrington
280 Blue Moon Crossing, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1098 sqft
Gated community just minutes from Savannah's downtown, with communal pool, gym, outdoor fireplace and playground. Choose one-, two- or three-bedroom unit with stainless steel appliances and glass-topped stove. Some have nine-foot ceilings and built-in desks.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
Villas at Park Avenue
260 Park Ave, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1195 sqft
Upscale apartments featuring gourmet kitchens, large outdoor patios and private entrances. Available attached garages. Minutes from I-95 and the airport. Clubhouse, fitness room and resort-style pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
11 Units Available
Carlyle at Godley Station
385 Godley Station Blvd, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1074 sqft
Designed to provide a resort-style living. On-site sundeck with pool. Larger homes with an open floor plan. Garden-style apartments in a gated community. Bark park, media center, and playground on site. Short-term leases available.
Last updated June 11 at 02:30pm
14 Units Available
The Station at Savannah Quarters
100 Harley Ln, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
797 sqft
The Station at Savannah Quarters takes the effort out of everyday living by offering amenities and services that really work for you. All the right features and real-world conveniences that allow more time for you to relax and enjoy the journey.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
210 Units Available
Mosby Lakeside
1696 Pooler Pkwy, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1163 sqft
Mosby Lakeside features 1,2, and 3 bedroom luxury Pooler GA apartments that include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, Nest thermostats, keyless entry locks, and hard surface plank flooring in the living room, kitchen,
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
112 Units Available
Parc at Pooler
2200 Old Quacco Rd, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1224 sqft
Welcome Home to Parc at Pooler. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
215 Sonata Circle
215 Sonata Circle, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1124 sqft
215 Sonata Circle Pooler, GA 31322 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo! Terrific Pooler Location in desirable Harmony Townes! Close to I-16 and I-95, Shopping, Restaurants and Entertainment Complex! Single Story End Condominium Unit! Screened in Porch
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1023 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1415 sqft
Newly renovated, picturesque community nestled among the trees with incredible lake views, just minutes from historic Downtown Savannah. Contemporary apartment homes loaded with modern luxuries, including stainless steel appliances, wine racks and high ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
136 Units Available
The Meadows
702 East Hwy 80, Bloomingdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1044 sqft
The Meadows Apartments community provides comfort at an affordable price. Our on-site management and maintenance team are key to ensuring that our tenants are provided with the quality service they deserve.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
39 Units Available
Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1177 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have spacious, open designs, walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Community has a clubhouse, fitness center with yoga and spin rooms and a lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
120 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1073 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
62 Winter Lake Circle
62 Winter Lake Drive, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1335 sqft
Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome in Spring Lake. Two tone paint color throughout townhome. Open floor plan, propane gas fireplace, kitchen overlooks dining rm/living room.
1 of 20
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
54 Ashleigh Ln
54 Ashleigh Lane, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1024 sqft
Available May 7th - Updated Townhome located in Godley Park gated community. Freshly painted with new carpet and new stainless appliances. Two bedrooms located upstairs both with full baths. Powder room/half bath located downstairs.
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
10 Units Available
Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes
1015 King George Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
1132 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
10 Units Available
River Walk Savannah
101 Saint George Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
948 sqft
Welcome Home to River Walk River Walk Savannah provides our residents with unparalleled luxury with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, screened patio/balconies and washer/dryer cabinets thoughtfully mingled with modern
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
Chatham Parkway
56 Units Available
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
999 sqft
Refreshing swimming pool, charming lake, media room and other luxury amenities designed to relax. Recently renovated and furnished with hardwood floors, granite counters and fully equipped kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Chatham Parkway
17 Units Available
Legends at Chatham
1426 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1209 sqft
Conveniently located near I-16 and a short distance from Midtown and Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. Gated access community with on-site maintenance. Fully furnished guest suites available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
30 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River
5806 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1180 sqft
Right by the river and Highway 17. A game room, cardio-wellness center and a cyber cafe. Gate-accessed community with a salt-water pool, grilling area and gym. Updated appliances and extra storage in the apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
44 Units Available
Olympus Fenwick
101 Fenwick Village Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1165 sqft
Resort-style community with two sparkling swimming pools, community clubhouse and game room. Located just off I-95 and only 10 minutes from downtown. Units feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows and garden tubs.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Chatham Parkway
29 Units Available
Walden at Chatham Center
100 Walden Ln, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1171 sqft
Luxurious units with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Complex boasts clubhouse, coffee bar, business center and putting green. Dog park on-site. Proximity to I-16 and I-516 great for commuters. Minutes from Savannah/Hilton Head Airport.
Last updated June 12 at 06:10am
36 Units Available
The Columns at Coldbrook Station
501 Old Richmond Road, Port Wentworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1213 sqft
The Columns at Coldbrook Station is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Port Wentworth Georgia.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
The Arbors
4035 Kessler Ave, Garden City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1070 sqft
Check out our Garden City, GA apartments for rent! The Arbors is designed with your comfort and enjoyment in mind. Check out these stunning photos to see for yourself.
