408 North Newton Street

Fully furnished, all utilities and wifi included two bedroom, one bath home in the heart of Pooler. Quiet neighborhood. This home rents on a month to month lease. Perfect for those needing temporary housing or prefer to have something already furnished.



This is a cute and funky little home, a perfect oasis. This home was recently remodeled from top to bottom. All furniture and mattresses are brand new.



This home is in Pooler, close to I-95 and lots of shopping and restaurants. Savannah International Airport is less than 4 miles away.



Room Arrangements



The master bedroom features a king size bed



The second bedroom contains 2 twin sized beds



A washer and dryer, linens and full kitchen supplies are included



Pricing



This home rents furnished for 30 nights or more. The price includes kitchen essentials, linens, utilities, lawn care and wifi.



Additional Fees



There is a one time cleaning fee of $175. This home is professionally cleaned between guests.



Pet Fee Per Month:

$85 - 1st pet

$20 each additional pet



Pets must be crated when the owner is not present. Pets are not allowed on the furniture.



$500 deposit due to block off calendar. $69 goes towards insurance policy, good for 6 months. The rest is applied to the first month's rent and cleaning fee.



If guests elect not to purchase the insurance policy, they can place $3,000 as a refundable security deposit, due to block of calendar. This amount will be refunded at the end of your stay if no damage occurs.



Guests can pay weekly or monthly via bank debit or credit card (3% fee with credit card payments).



Additional Information



Guests will need to supply their own consumables such as toilet paper, paper towels and trash bags. Starter supplies are provided.



Please see web site for additional details and list of dogs not allowed.

https://sidwashere.com/piece-of-cake



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/408-n-newton-st-pooler-ga-31322-usa/0c37191c-908a-44f4-a81f-54930d5c7106



(RLNE5649750)