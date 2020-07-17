All apartments in Pooler
208 Ventura Place
208 Ventura Place

208 Ventura Place · (912) 208-0022
Location

208 Ventura Place, Pooler, GA 31322

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1400 · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1584 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
3 Bedroom Townhome in Berkeley Walk in Pooler! - Property Id: 291849

Beautiful End-Unit townhome set inside of East Haven in the upscale community of Savannah Quarters. The main floor features wood floors throughout with a living room, dining, kitchen, and half bathroom. Kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances, island/breakfast bar, and dark cabinetry. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Super spacious Master Bedroom features an accent tray ceiling, walk-in closet, and attached bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub, and separate shower. Backyard includes a cozy covered patio with extended paver patio.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291849
Property Id 291849

(RLNE5898201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Ventura Place have any available units?
208 Ventura Place has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 208 Ventura Place have?
Some of 208 Ventura Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Ventura Place currently offering any rent specials?
208 Ventura Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Ventura Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Ventura Place is pet friendly.
Does 208 Ventura Place offer parking?
No, 208 Ventura Place does not offer parking.
Does 208 Ventura Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Ventura Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Ventura Place have a pool?
Yes, 208 Ventura Place has a pool.
Does 208 Ventura Place have accessible units?
No, 208 Ventura Place does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Ventura Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Ventura Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Ventura Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Ventura Place does not have units with air conditioning.
