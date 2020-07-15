All apartments in Pooler
Pooler, GA
146 Sonata Circle
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:40 AM

146 Sonata Circle

146 Sonata Circle · No Longer Available
Location

146 Sonata Circle, Pooler, GA 31322

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
Wonderful move-in ready 3-bedroom, 3 bath townhome offering 1,275s/f of delightful living space, with brand new carpet throughout entire house.
The great room features a cozy fireplace, and opens to the formal dining room. Three upstairs bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms both with solid surface counters. Master with great walk-in closet. Downstairs half bath.
Well laid out kitchen with cherry wood cabinetry, island, stainless steel appliances and corian counter tops.
Private and shaded screened back porch with a wooded view. Community pool, street lights, sidewalks, playground, and dog park. Conveniently located close to all the conveniences of Pooler but without the traffic!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Sonata Circle have any available units?
146 Sonata Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pooler, GA.
What amenities does 146 Sonata Circle have?
Some of 146 Sonata Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Sonata Circle currently offering any rent specials?
146 Sonata Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Sonata Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 146 Sonata Circle is pet friendly.
Does 146 Sonata Circle offer parking?
Yes, 146 Sonata Circle offers parking.
Does 146 Sonata Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Sonata Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Sonata Circle have a pool?
Yes, 146 Sonata Circle has a pool.
Does 146 Sonata Circle have accessible units?
No, 146 Sonata Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Sonata Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 146 Sonata Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Sonata Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 146 Sonata Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
