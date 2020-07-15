146 Sonata Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground pool

Wonderful move-in ready 3-bedroom, 3 bath townhome offering 1,275s/f of delightful living space, with brand new carpet throughout entire house.

The great room features a cozy fireplace, and opens to the formal dining room. Three upstairs bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms both with solid surface counters. Master with great walk-in closet. Downstairs half bath.

Well laid out kitchen with cherry wood cabinetry, island, stainless steel appliances and corian counter tops.

Private and shaded screened back porch with a wooded view. Community pool, street lights, sidewalks, playground, and dog park. Conveniently located close to all the conveniences of Pooler but without the traffic!