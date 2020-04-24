Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

136 Pampas Drive



Rent – $1595



FABULOUS 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home In The Arbors at Godley Station in Pooler! Big 2-Car Garage! Wood Burning Fireplace! Privacy Fenced Back Yard! Lovely SunRoom Leads to Patio out back! Kitchen has a Breakfast Bar and Black and Stainless Steel Appliances including Fridge with water/ice on Door, Smooth Top Stove, Built-in Microwave Oven, Dishwasher and Disposal! Convenient to shopping, restaurants, the Savannah - Hilton Head International Airport, HAAF, Fort Stewart and Gulfstream! Full Access to Amenity Area known as 'Village Park' anchored by a 5,000 square foot Clubhouse with a Fitness Center and Junior Olympic-size Pool, Tennis, Basketball, Biking/Hiking Trails and Fish Stocked Lagoons! Zoned for the Brand NEW Godley Station Elementary and Middle School on Benton Boulevard that opened Fall 2010!