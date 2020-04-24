All apartments in Pooler
136 Pampas Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:22 AM

136 Pampas Drive

136 Pampas Drive · (912) 312-2895
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

136 Pampas Drive, Pooler, GA 31322

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1483 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
FABULOUS 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home In The Arbors at Godley Station in Pooler! Big 2-Car Garage! Wood Burning Fireplace! Privacy Fenced Back Yard! Lovely SunRoom Leads to Patio out back! Kitchen has a Breakfast Bar and Black and Stainless Steel Appliances including Fridge with water/ice on Door, Smooth Top Stove, Built-in Microwave Oven, Dishwasher and Disposal! Convenient to shopping, restaurants, the Savannah - Hilton Head International Airport, HAAF, Fort Stewart and Gulfstream! Full Access to Amenity Area known as 'Village Park' anchored by a 5,000 square foot Clubhouse with a Fitness Center and Junior Olympic-size Pool, Tennis, Basketball, Biking/Hiking Trails and Fish Stocked Lagoons! Zoned for the Brand NEW Godley Station Elementary and Middle School on Benton Boulevard that opened Fall 2010!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Pampas Drive have any available units?
136 Pampas Drive has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 136 Pampas Drive have?
Some of 136 Pampas Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Pampas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
136 Pampas Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Pampas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 136 Pampas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pooler.
Does 136 Pampas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 136 Pampas Drive does offer parking.
Does 136 Pampas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Pampas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Pampas Drive have a pool?
Yes, 136 Pampas Drive has a pool.
Does 136 Pampas Drive have accessible units?
No, 136 Pampas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Pampas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 136 Pampas Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Pampas Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Pampas Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
