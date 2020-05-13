127 Ventura Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator parking garage

AVAILABLE TO CHECK OUT KEYS WITH $40 CASH DEPOSIT



3-story townhome overlooking small lake with lots of light and room for entertainment. Elevator access to all 3 floors. Large Great room with hardwood floors, modern kitchen, and half-bath. Kitchen includes cherry cabinets, pantry, and black appliances; fridge with in-door water and ice, glasstop stove, mounted microwave, and dishwasher. Master bedroom includes a loft area that could work as a studio or office. Walk-in closet, large soaking tub, walk-in shower. Back courtyard with covered patio. Washer and dryer included. Single-car garage with opener. Pets negotiable with $300 Pet Fee. (PK032320)



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,710, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,710, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.