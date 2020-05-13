All apartments in Pooler
Home
/
Pooler, GA
/
127 Ventura Place
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:47 PM

127 Ventura Place

127 Ventura Place · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1884284
Location

127 Ventura Place, Pooler, GA 31322

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,710

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
AVAILABLE TO CHECK OUT KEYS WITH $40 CASH DEPOSIT

3-story townhome overlooking small lake with lots of light and room for entertainment. Elevator access to all 3 floors. Large Great room with hardwood floors, modern kitchen, and half-bath. Kitchen includes cherry cabinets, pantry, and black appliances; fridge with in-door water and ice, glasstop stove, mounted microwave, and dishwasher. Master bedroom includes a loft area that could work as a studio or office. Walk-in closet, large soaking tub, walk-in shower. Back courtyard with covered patio. Washer and dryer included. Single-car garage with opener. Pets negotiable with $300 Pet Fee. (PK032320)

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

FOR MORE INFORMATION
912-238-0875
INFO@MSMSAVANNAH.COM
WWW.MSMSAVANNAH.COM

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,710, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,710, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Ventura Place have any available units?
127 Ventura Place has a unit available for $1,710 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 127 Ventura Place have?
Some of 127 Ventura Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Ventura Place currently offering any rent specials?
127 Ventura Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Ventura Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 Ventura Place is pet friendly.
Does 127 Ventura Place offer parking?
Yes, 127 Ventura Place does offer parking.
Does 127 Ventura Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 Ventura Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Ventura Place have a pool?
No, 127 Ventura Place does not have a pool.
Does 127 Ventura Place have accessible units?
No, 127 Ventura Place does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Ventura Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 Ventura Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Ventura Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 127 Ventura Place has units with air conditioning.
