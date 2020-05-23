All apartments in Pickens County
Find more places like 389 BLACK KNOB CHURCH RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pickens County, GA
/
389 BLACK KNOB CHURCH RD
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:27 AM

389 BLACK KNOB CHURCH RD

389 Black Knob Church Rd · (404) 436-1607
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

389 Black Knob Church Rd, Pickens County, GA 30734

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hard to find private home sitting on 4 wooded acres for lease! Long driveway leads to this cape cod that offers covered porch overlooking the private yard, spacious living room with fireplace flows into the dining area and kitchen with granite counters and lots of cabinets. Master bedroom on the main level and master bath with double vanity, separate tiled shower and jetted tub. Both secondary bedrooms and full bath located on the upper level are good sized. Terrace level offers great storage. All rental applications must include the following: 2 most recent paystubs, completed rental application for each adult, background clearance letter or background authorization form, current/last landlord contact information. If landlord decides to move forward after reviewing the application he will then collect the $75 application fee for each adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 389 BLACK KNOB CHURCH RD have any available units?
389 BLACK KNOB CHURCH RD has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 389 BLACK KNOB CHURCH RD have?
Some of 389 BLACK KNOB CHURCH RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 389 BLACK KNOB CHURCH RD currently offering any rent specials?
389 BLACK KNOB CHURCH RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 389 BLACK KNOB CHURCH RD pet-friendly?
No, 389 BLACK KNOB CHURCH RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pickens County.
Does 389 BLACK KNOB CHURCH RD offer parking?
Yes, 389 BLACK KNOB CHURCH RD offers parking.
Does 389 BLACK KNOB CHURCH RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 389 BLACK KNOB CHURCH RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 389 BLACK KNOB CHURCH RD have a pool?
No, 389 BLACK KNOB CHURCH RD does not have a pool.
Does 389 BLACK KNOB CHURCH RD have accessible units?
No, 389 BLACK KNOB CHURCH RD does not have accessible units.
Does 389 BLACK KNOB CHURCH RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 389 BLACK KNOB CHURCH RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 389 BLACK KNOB CHURCH RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 389 BLACK KNOB CHURCH RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 389 BLACK KNOB CHURCH RD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAChattanooga, TNSandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GADawsonville, GACartersville, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GAMilton, GASugar Hill, GA
Buford, GAAcworth, GASuwanee, GAFlowery Branch, GAOakwood, GABraselton, GAFair Oaks, GADoraville, GADallas, GAChamblee, GARome, GAHiram, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Lanier Technical CollegeLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity