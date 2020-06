Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Adorable 3 bed/2.5 bath ranch nestled on a quiet street in Peachtree Corners! Hardwoods and fresh paint throughout! Partially finished basement with half bath and area for storage/workshop. Enjoy views of the beautiful landscaped fenced in yard from the rear double-deck. Kitchen features breakfast area/bar with views of the living area. Barn can be used as storage space. Easy access to I-285, Dunwoody, Doraville, Norcross, Chamblee and more!