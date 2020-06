Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

You will love this clean and cozy townhome in a great community close to everything! Roommate floor plan with 2 masters up, each with private bath and wall of closets. Entry foyer leads to large living with new wood laminate floors, new paint, new vanity and flooring in master bath. Big and bright kitchen w/lots of cabinets, dining area w/glass door to lovely wooded backyard with patio, storage closet, gas grill included. Half bath on main and laundry room w/washer & dryer included.