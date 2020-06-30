6211 Summit Trail

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets fireplace range

Peachtree Corners/Norcross Townhouse with 2 oversized Master Bedrooms (Both bedrooms have Private Bathrooms). End Unit with Fenced Backyard. Brand new LVT plank flooring (water/scratch resistant!). Spacious and Clean with Fresh Paint. Open Floorplan in Kitchen/Dining Room/Living Room. Tons of Closet Space (1 bedroom has 3 closets, 1 bedroom has large walk-in closet)! Plenty of Room for Parking on the extra long parking pad/driveway. Maintenance Free. Landlord takes care of lawn. Landlord will consider pets on case by case basis. Close to Forum, Town Center, 400, 85, 285