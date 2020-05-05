All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Last updated March 2 2020 at 11:30 AM

5448 Terrace Bend Pl

5448 Terrace Bend Pl · No Longer Available
Location

5448 Terrace Bend Pl, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
Fabulous 3 Story Townhome in Excellent Location with Pool, cabana, fire pit. Gated Community. New Townhome. Grey White color kitchen with Double oven and stainless appliances. Open floor plan. Hardwood Floor in throughout main, stairs and hallway. Master suite with tray ceiling and luxury spa shower. Oversized window with Juliette balcony. Terrace level has bedroom with full bath for your office/guest room use. Excellent School district ! Shopping/restaurants just near. Walking trail from community. Easy access to 85 and 285. Ready to move in condition!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5448 Terrace Bend Pl have any available units?
5448 Terrace Bend Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 5448 Terrace Bend Pl have?
Some of 5448 Terrace Bend Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5448 Terrace Bend Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5448 Terrace Bend Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5448 Terrace Bend Pl pet-friendly?
No, 5448 Terrace Bend Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 5448 Terrace Bend Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5448 Terrace Bend Pl offers parking.
Does 5448 Terrace Bend Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5448 Terrace Bend Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5448 Terrace Bend Pl have a pool?
Yes, 5448 Terrace Bend Pl has a pool.
Does 5448 Terrace Bend Pl have accessible units?
No, 5448 Terrace Bend Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5448 Terrace Bend Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5448 Terrace Bend Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 5448 Terrace Bend Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 5448 Terrace Bend Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

