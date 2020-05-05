5448 Terrace Bend Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage hot tub new construction

Fabulous 3 Story Townhome in Excellent Location with Pool, cabana, fire pit. Gated Community. New Townhome. Grey White color kitchen with Double oven and stainless appliances. Open floor plan. Hardwood Floor in throughout main, stairs and hallway. Master suite with tray ceiling and luxury spa shower. Oversized window with Juliette balcony. Terrace level has bedroom with full bath for your office/guest room use. Excellent School district ! Shopping/restaurants just near. Walking trail from community. Easy access to 85 and 285. Ready to move in condition!