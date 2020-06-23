5408 Terrace Bend Place

Amenities

Brand New 2019 Townhouse in Peachtree Corners! Gated neighborhood!! 4 sides brick!! Hardwood Floors throughout! Dual Master Suites on the upper level. Both bedrooms with trey ceiling, and bathrooms with enormous size showers. Open spacious floor plan with Gourmet kitchen with beautiful white cabinetry, subway tile backsplash, walk-in pantry, vent hood, double oven and a gas cooktop & huge granite island with beautiful pendant lights! Family Rm with 42" ventless fireplace. Ground level with huge bedroom and full bath! This home backs up to courtyard & green space! Located on the Peachtree Corners multi-use trail plan & 2.6/- miles from The Forum!