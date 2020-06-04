5079 Bridgeport Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Bright and beautifully maintained home in sought-after Bridgeport! A bedroom, full bath, office, living and dining room reside on the main, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms up. Upgrades include hardwoods throughout, 2019-HVAC. 2017-HardiePlank, deck, windows, doors. Updated kitchen cabinets, granite, tile and backsplash. Master bedroom with fireplace. The fireside living room opens to the deck and fenced-in, level backyard. Large cul-de-sac lot! 5 minutes to sought-after Simpson Elementary, Pinckneyville Middle, The Forum, and Chattahoochee Park.