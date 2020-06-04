All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Last updated February 1 2020 at 5:49 AM

5079 Bridgeport Way

5079 Bridgeport Way Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5079 Bridgeport Way Northwest, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Bright and beautifully maintained home in sought-after Bridgeport! A bedroom, full bath, office, living and dining room reside on the main, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms up. Upgrades include hardwoods throughout, 2019-HVAC. 2017-HardiePlank, deck, windows, doors. Updated kitchen cabinets, granite, tile and backsplash. Master bedroom with fireplace. The fireside living room opens to the deck and fenced-in, level backyard. Large cul-de-sac lot! 5 minutes to sought-after Simpson Elementary, Pinckneyville Middle, The Forum, and Chattahoochee Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5079 Bridgeport Way have any available units?
5079 Bridgeport Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 5079 Bridgeport Way have?
Some of 5079 Bridgeport Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5079 Bridgeport Way currently offering any rent specials?
5079 Bridgeport Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5079 Bridgeport Way pet-friendly?
No, 5079 Bridgeport Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 5079 Bridgeport Way offer parking?
Yes, 5079 Bridgeport Way offers parking.
Does 5079 Bridgeport Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5079 Bridgeport Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5079 Bridgeport Way have a pool?
No, 5079 Bridgeport Way does not have a pool.
Does 5079 Bridgeport Way have accessible units?
No, 5079 Bridgeport Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5079 Bridgeport Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5079 Bridgeport Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5079 Bridgeport Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5079 Bridgeport Way has units with air conditioning.

