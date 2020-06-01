All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Last updated October 8 2019 at 8:36 PM

4961 Bankside Way

4961 Bankside Way · No Longer Available
Location

4961 Bankside Way, Peachtree Corners, GA 30096

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
For more information, contact Nora O'Donnell at (404) 402-7838. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6584629 to view more pictures of this property. Great Peachtree Corners location; 2 story family room with fireplace views the bright kitchen w/white cabinets, island; separate dining room; Master with garden tub, separate shower, walk-in closet; 2 additional spacious bedrooms; guest bathroom; walk-in laundry room upstairs; private backyard, over sized deck; Swim/Tennis neighborhood; minutes to the Forum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4961 Bankside Way have any available units?
4961 Bankside Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 4961 Bankside Way have?
Some of 4961 Bankside Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4961 Bankside Way currently offering any rent specials?
4961 Bankside Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4961 Bankside Way pet-friendly?
No, 4961 Bankside Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 4961 Bankside Way offer parking?
Yes, 4961 Bankside Way offers parking.
Does 4961 Bankside Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4961 Bankside Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4961 Bankside Way have a pool?
Yes, 4961 Bankside Way has a pool.
Does 4961 Bankside Way have accessible units?
No, 4961 Bankside Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4961 Bankside Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4961 Bankside Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4961 Bankside Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4961 Bankside Way does not have units with air conditioning.
