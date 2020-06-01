4961 Bankside Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

For more information, contact Nora O'Donnell at (404) 402-7838. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6584629 to view more pictures of this property. Great Peachtree Corners location; 2 story family room with fireplace views the bright kitchen w/white cabinets, island; separate dining room; Master with garden tub, separate shower, walk-in closet; 2 additional spacious bedrooms; guest bathroom; walk-in laundry room upstairs; private backyard, over sized deck; Swim/Tennis neighborhood; minutes to the Forum.