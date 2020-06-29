All apartments in Peachtree Corners
4950 Avocet Dr
Last updated March 30 2020 at 11:25 PM

4950 Avocet Dr

4950 Avocet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4950 Avocet Drive, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
HURRY! this Immaculate Freshly Painted move-in ready home in the heart of Peachtree Corners won't last long! Pets Are Welcome!! This meticulously maintained home features: Hardwood floors throughout the entire main level, formal living room, separate dining room, updated kitchen - plenty of cabinet storage, tiled backsplash and granite countertops with open view to fireside family room. Come Relax in this upgraded Master Bathroom! Dual Vanity, Granite Countertops, Ceramic Flooring, Frameless shower and separate tub! The finished terrace level with built-in bookcases, Rec Room, workshop and office/flex room has endless options and adds tons of extra space & storage. Backyard boasts large deck w/stairs to fenced yard with trees at the back for shade and privacy. Min 12 month lease term. The Fantastic Avocet community located in the highly sought after Gwinnett County school district has it ALL! Swimming, Clubhouse, Playground, Multiple tennis courts and tennis teams. Location! Location! Location! - Walk to Starbucks, Soccer Park, dining and shopping. Just minutes away from the Forum, Technology Park, Wesleyan, Historic Norcross, Jones Bridge Park, North Gwinnett Aquatic Center and quick access to I-285. Don't Miss Out!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4950 Avocet Dr have any available units?
4950 Avocet Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 4950 Avocet Dr have?
Some of 4950 Avocet Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4950 Avocet Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4950 Avocet Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4950 Avocet Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4950 Avocet Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4950 Avocet Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4950 Avocet Dr offers parking.
Does 4950 Avocet Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4950 Avocet Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4950 Avocet Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4950 Avocet Dr has a pool.
Does 4950 Avocet Dr have accessible units?
No, 4950 Avocet Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4950 Avocet Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4950 Avocet Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4950 Avocet Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4950 Avocet Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
