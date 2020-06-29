4950 Avocet Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

HURRY! this Immaculate Freshly Painted move-in ready home in the heart of Peachtree Corners won't last long! Pets Are Welcome!! This meticulously maintained home features: Hardwood floors throughout the entire main level, formal living room, separate dining room, updated kitchen - plenty of cabinet storage, tiled backsplash and granite countertops with open view to fireside family room. Come Relax in this upgraded Master Bathroom! Dual Vanity, Granite Countertops, Ceramic Flooring, Frameless shower and separate tub! The finished terrace level with built-in bookcases, Rec Room, workshop and office/flex room has endless options and adds tons of extra space & storage. Backyard boasts large deck w/stairs to fenced yard with trees at the back for shade and privacy. Min 12 month lease term. The Fantastic Avocet community located in the highly sought after Gwinnett County school district has it ALL! Swimming, Clubhouse, Playground, Multiple tennis courts and tennis teams. Location! Location! Location! - Walk to Starbucks, Soccer Park, dining and shopping. Just minutes away from the Forum, Technology Park, Wesleyan, Historic Norcross, Jones Bridge Park, North Gwinnett Aquatic Center and quick access to I-285. Don't Miss Out!!