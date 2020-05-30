4886 Berkeley Oak Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This one is for you! Discover your perfect fit in this beautiful three-bedroom, two and a half bath traditional townhome located in the gated community of Berkeley Terrace townhomes. Enjoy easy access to the Forum. Gwinnett Aquatic Center & Pinckneyville Park, local restaurants, and shopping. Water, sewer, exterior, and grounds maintenance along with trash collection included in the rent!Enter the townhome through a spacious foyer or the interior garage door. The main level features a living room/dining room combination with a gas-log fireplace, 9' foot ceilings, a half bath, and hardwood floors foyer. Relax on a sunny day on the back patio, just off the living area.Grab a quick breakfast or light lunch at the breakfast bar of this spacious kitchen featuring granite counters, ceramic tiled backsplash, beautiful stained cabinets, double stainless-steel sink with garbage disposal, and black appliances including dishwasher, microwave, gas range and refrigerator with in-door ice and water dispenser. A convenient pantry provides storage for all your can and dry goods.Upstairs features a bonus room at the top of the landing perfect for a cozy den or sitting area and a nook between two bedrooms perfect for a computer and desk. The master suite features a vaulted ceiling, wall to wall carpeting, large walk-in closet and a private bath with double vanity and separate garden tub and shower. This brick-front townhome features a two-car garage with automatic doors and a laundry room with full-size washer and dryer conveniently located on the upper level for easy access to bedrooms.Available for immediate occupancy with a minimum one-year lease and a security deposit equal to one month's rent. No exceptions! Sorry, no pets allowed. There is a $75.00 non-refundable application fee required per applicant.