Home
/
Peachtree Corners, GA
/
4886 Berkeley Oak Cir
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:33 AM

4886 Berkeley Oak Cir

4886 Berkeley Oak Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4886 Berkeley Oak Circle, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This one is for you! Discover your perfect fit in this beautiful three-bedroom, two and a half bath traditional townhome located in the gated community of Berkeley Terrace townhomes. Enjoy easy access to the Forum. Gwinnett Aquatic Center & Pinckneyville Park, local restaurants, and shopping. Water, sewer, exterior, and grounds maintenance along with trash collection included in the rent!Enter the townhome through a spacious foyer or the interior garage door. The main level features a living room/dining room combination with a gas-log fireplace, 9' foot ceilings, a half bath, and hardwood floors foyer. Relax on a sunny day on the back patio, just off the living area.Grab a quick breakfast or light lunch at the breakfast bar of this spacious kitchen featuring granite counters, ceramic tiled backsplash, beautiful stained cabinets, double stainless-steel sink with garbage disposal, and black appliances including dishwasher, microwave, gas range and refrigerator with in-door ice and water dispenser. A convenient pantry provides storage for all your can and dry goods.Upstairs features a bonus room at the top of the landing perfect for a cozy den or sitting area and a nook between two bedrooms perfect for a computer and desk. The master suite features a vaulted ceiling, wall to wall carpeting, large walk-in closet and a private bath with double vanity and separate garden tub and shower. This brick-front townhome features a two-car garage with automatic doors and a laundry room with full-size washer and dryer conveniently located on the upper level for easy access to bedrooms.Available for immediate occupancy with a minimum one-year lease and a security deposit equal to one month's rent. No exceptions! Sorry, no pets allowed. There is a $75.00 non-refundable application fee required per applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4886 Berkeley Oak Cir have any available units?
4886 Berkeley Oak Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 4886 Berkeley Oak Cir have?
Some of 4886 Berkeley Oak Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4886 Berkeley Oak Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4886 Berkeley Oak Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4886 Berkeley Oak Cir pet-friendly?
No, 4886 Berkeley Oak Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 4886 Berkeley Oak Cir offer parking?
Yes, 4886 Berkeley Oak Cir offers parking.
Does 4886 Berkeley Oak Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4886 Berkeley Oak Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4886 Berkeley Oak Cir have a pool?
No, 4886 Berkeley Oak Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4886 Berkeley Oak Cir have accessible units?
No, 4886 Berkeley Oak Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4886 Berkeley Oak Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4886 Berkeley Oak Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 4886 Berkeley Oak Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 4886 Berkeley Oak Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

