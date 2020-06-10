All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:12 AM

731 Redwood Park

731 Redwood Park · (770) 823-8645
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

731 Redwood Park, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1267 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available approximately July 6th. Easy one level living in great Peachtree City location. Screened in front porch, back patio, large outbuilding. Home features kitchen with tons of cabinets, all appliances, & dining area. Great room with gas log fireplace, large master and private bath. Additional two bedrooms and full bath complete the floorplan. Two car garage with auto opener. Home is on a cul-de-sac, and is located in the Starr's Mill school district. Currently occupied, requires 24 hour notice to view! Pets on case by case basis with $350/pet fee. Washer & Dryer provided! New furnace in 2018, flooring in 2019, water heater 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 Redwood Park have any available units?
731 Redwood Park has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 731 Redwood Park have?
Some of 731 Redwood Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 Redwood Park currently offering any rent specials?
731 Redwood Park isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 Redwood Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 731 Redwood Park is pet friendly.
Does 731 Redwood Park offer parking?
Yes, 731 Redwood Park does offer parking.
Does 731 Redwood Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 731 Redwood Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 Redwood Park have a pool?
No, 731 Redwood Park does not have a pool.
Does 731 Redwood Park have accessible units?
No, 731 Redwood Park does not have accessible units.
Does 731 Redwood Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 731 Redwood Park has units with dishwashers.
Does 731 Redwood Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 731 Redwood Park does not have units with air conditioning.
