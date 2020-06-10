731 Redwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available approximately July 6th. Easy one level living in great Peachtree City location. Screened in front porch, back patio, large outbuilding. Home features kitchen with tons of cabinets, all appliances, & dining area. Great room with gas log fireplace, large master and private bath. Additional two bedrooms and full bath complete the floorplan. Two car garage with auto opener. Home is on a cul-de-sac, and is located in the Starr's Mill school district. Currently occupied, requires 24 hour notice to view! Pets on case by case basis with $350/pet fee. Washer & Dryer provided! New furnace in 2018, flooring in 2019, water heater 2020.