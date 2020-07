Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch in the heart of Peachtree City with tile and hardwood floors in the main area. Private backyard in a cul de sac lot, close to dining, shopping, and schools. The kitchen has granite countertops and tile backsplash. The interior of house has just been painted. Covered deck porch with wooded backyard view to relax or entertain.