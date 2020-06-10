All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:20 PM

316 Vendella Cir

316 Vendella Circle · No Longer Available
Location

316 Vendella Circle, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Avail approx July 15th. No showings on July 4th or 5th please. Spacious 2 story with master on main in super north Peachtree City neighborhood. Newer paint & carpet - stylish décor! 2 story foyer opens to vaulted family room with fireplace & attached DR. Eat-in Kitchen has lots of cabinets & includes a breakfast bar, pantry, ref, stove & DW & opens out to a covered back patio & lovely back yard. Master suite is on the main & includes a separated shower, garden tub, dual vanities & walk in closet. Upstairs has 3 good sized additional BRs & hall bath. Great home. In a perfect area of PTC - close to carts paths & shopping & with excellent schools (some of the best!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Vendella Cir have any available units?
316 Vendella Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 316 Vendella Cir have?
Some of 316 Vendella Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Vendella Cir currently offering any rent specials?
316 Vendella Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Vendella Cir pet-friendly?
No, 316 Vendella Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 316 Vendella Cir offer parking?
Yes, 316 Vendella Cir offers parking.
Does 316 Vendella Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Vendella Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Vendella Cir have a pool?
No, 316 Vendella Cir does not have a pool.
Does 316 Vendella Cir have accessible units?
No, 316 Vendella Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Vendella Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 Vendella Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Vendella Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 Vendella Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
