Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Avail approx July 1st. Newer granite kitchen counters, newer carpet. Spacious well kept home in beautiful central PTC neighborhood. Over 3400 sq ft! Easy 1 level living + finished basement with huge rec room, bath & bedroom. Main floor has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, kitchen, den with fireplace, DR & large vaulted greatroom as well. Lots of space for everyone. Please text tenant for next day appointment. (texting is best) Also call or text agents for the LB code. Add $200 month for yard care.