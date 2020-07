Amenities

Charming, well maintained and ready to make your own in a much desired neighborhood! Nice floor plan for easy flow. Great room with fireplace flows into the dining room and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and solid surface counters. Master suite on main with spacious custom closet. Two additional bedrooms on the main with full bath. Bonus room upstairs could be a fourth bedroom! Walk or golf cart to shopping and restaurants! Award winning schools.