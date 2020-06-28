All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 222 Preston Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
222 Preston Circle
Last updated September 5 2019 at 12:06 PM

222 Preston Circle

222 Preston Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

222 Preston Circle, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Tastefully renovated two story home in the Preston Chase neighborhood. Great cul-de-sac location in the McIntosh school district close to dining, entertainment and shopping. The kitchen as well as spa bath will make this property a pleasure coming home to! 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 bath. No pets please.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Preston Circle have any available units?
222 Preston Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
Is 222 Preston Circle currently offering any rent specials?
222 Preston Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Preston Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 Preston Circle is pet friendly.
Does 222 Preston Circle offer parking?
No, 222 Preston Circle does not offer parking.
Does 222 Preston Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Preston Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Preston Circle have a pool?
No, 222 Preston Circle does not have a pool.
Does 222 Preston Circle have accessible units?
No, 222 Preston Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Preston Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Preston Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Preston Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Preston Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City Apartments with Gym
Peachtree City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA
Acworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University