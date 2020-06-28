222 Preston Circle

Amenities
Tastefully renovated two story home in the Preston Chase neighborhood. Great cul-de-sac location in the McIntosh school district close to dining, entertainment and shopping. The kitchen as well as spa bath will make this property a pleasure coming home to! 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 bath. No pets please.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.