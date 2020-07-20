All apartments in Peachtree City
135 South Fairfield Dr.
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

135 South Fairfield Dr.

135 South Fairfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

135 South Fairfield Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
135 South Fairfield Dr. Available 05/04/19 135 S. Fairfield Dr. Traditional style 3 bed/2.5 bath open floor plan with screened porch and fenced yard. New laminate hardwood flooring and paint 2018! -

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3752375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 South Fairfield Dr. have any available units?
135 South Fairfield Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 135 South Fairfield Dr. have?
Some of 135 South Fairfield Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 South Fairfield Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
135 South Fairfield Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 South Fairfield Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 135 South Fairfield Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 135 South Fairfield Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 135 South Fairfield Dr. offers parking.
Does 135 South Fairfield Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 South Fairfield Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 South Fairfield Dr. have a pool?
No, 135 South Fairfield Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 135 South Fairfield Dr. have accessible units?
No, 135 South Fairfield Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 135 South Fairfield Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 South Fairfield Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 South Fairfield Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 South Fairfield Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
