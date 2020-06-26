Rent Calculator
121 Grenoble Road
121 Grenoble Road
121 Grenoble Road
Location
121 Grenoble Road, Peachtree City, GA 30269
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
121 Grenoble Road: Traditional 3 bed, 2 bath ranch style home with partially covered back deck and storage shed on sloping lot. Convenient to shopping and restaurants off HWY 54. -
(RLNE3988005)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 121 Grenoble Road have any available units?
121 Grenoble Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peachtree City, GA
.
What amenities does 121 Grenoble Road have?
Some of 121 Grenoble Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 121 Grenoble Road currently offering any rent specials?
121 Grenoble Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Grenoble Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Grenoble Road is pet friendly.
Does 121 Grenoble Road offer parking?
Yes, 121 Grenoble Road offers parking.
Does 121 Grenoble Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Grenoble Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Grenoble Road have a pool?
No, 121 Grenoble Road does not have a pool.
Does 121 Grenoble Road have accessible units?
No, 121 Grenoble Road does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Grenoble Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Grenoble Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Grenoble Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Grenoble Road does not have units with air conditioning.
