110 Paddock Trl

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Spacious 6 bedroom home in the heart of Peachtree City. Remodeled kitchen with tile floors and updated appliances. Center island and breakfast bar with two pantries (one is walk-in). Family room with woodburning fireplace. Patio doors off family room lead to backyard deck. Sixth bedroom/formal living room or office area off foyer. Large formal dining room accommodates 12+ seating. Separate laundry room and full bath on first floor. Additional storage and workshop area by carport area. Upstairs has 5 spacious bedrooms. Extra large master bedroom, dual sink and tile shower. Located on cul-de-sac street & within walking distance of PTC Glenloch newly remodeled pool/water park/tennis courts. Close to Hwy 54/74 & Pinewood Studios.