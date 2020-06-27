All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated July 20 2019 at 7:40 PM

110 Paddock Trl

110 Paddock Trail · No Longer Available
Location

110 Paddock Trail, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Spacious 6 bedroom home in the heart of Peachtree City. Remodeled kitchen with tile floors and updated appliances. Center island and breakfast bar with two pantries (one is walk-in). Family room with woodburning fireplace. Patio doors off family room lead to backyard deck. Sixth bedroom/formal living room or office area off foyer. Large formal dining room accommodates 12+ seating. Separate laundry room and full bath on first floor. Additional storage and workshop area by carport area. Upstairs has 5 spacious bedrooms. Extra large master bedroom, dual sink and tile shower. Located on cul-de-sac street & within walking distance of PTC Glenloch newly remodeled pool/water park/tennis courts. Close to Hwy 54/74 & Pinewood Studios.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Paddock Trl have any available units?
110 Paddock Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 110 Paddock Trl have?
Some of 110 Paddock Trl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Paddock Trl currently offering any rent specials?
110 Paddock Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Paddock Trl pet-friendly?
No, 110 Paddock Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 110 Paddock Trl offer parking?
Yes, 110 Paddock Trl offers parking.
Does 110 Paddock Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Paddock Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Paddock Trl have a pool?
Yes, 110 Paddock Trl has a pool.
Does 110 Paddock Trl have accessible units?
No, 110 Paddock Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Paddock Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Paddock Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Paddock Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Paddock Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
