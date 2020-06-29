102 Cornflower Court

Amenities
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS
***Available Now***4/ 2 Cornflower blue home on Cornflower. Custom tile in baths and kitchen. Beautiful fireplace in the living room with decorative touches. Kitchen is a chefs delight. SS appliances, lots of counter space and an eat in area. Upper level master suite comes with private bath as well as private balcony. This is a home you will have to see to believe. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
High school: Mcintosh High School
Middle school: J.c. Booth Middle School
Elementary school: Huddleston Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.