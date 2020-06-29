All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:54 PM

102 Cornflower Court

102 Cornflower Court · No Longer Available
Location

102 Cornflower Court, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS
***Available Now***4/ 2 Cornflower blue home on Cornflower. Custom tile in baths and kitchen. Beautiful fireplace in the living room with decorative touches. Kitchen is a chefs delight. SS appliances, lots of counter space and an eat in area. Upper level master suite comes with private bath as well as private balcony. This is a home you will have to see to believe. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High school: Mcintosh High School
Middle school: J.c. Booth Middle School
Elementary school: Huddleston Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Cornflower Court have any available units?
102 Cornflower Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
Is 102 Cornflower Court currently offering any rent specials?
102 Cornflower Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Cornflower Court pet-friendly?
No, 102 Cornflower Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 102 Cornflower Court offer parking?
No, 102 Cornflower Court does not offer parking.
Does 102 Cornflower Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Cornflower Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Cornflower Court have a pool?
No, 102 Cornflower Court does not have a pool.
Does 102 Cornflower Court have accessible units?
No, 102 Cornflower Court does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Cornflower Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Cornflower Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Cornflower Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Cornflower Court does not have units with air conditioning.
