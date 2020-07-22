98 Northcrest Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Cutest ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in Northcrest Subdivision in Powder Springs. This freshly painted, immaculate home has an open concept living area with a split bedroom plan for parents' privacy.



This darling home has been well-cared for and offers these features: hot new designer gray paint, vinyl flooring throughout (no carpet!), high ceilings, insulated windows with window coverings, ceiling fans, and a cozy fireplace. The home has a separate foyer that overlooks the expansive living and dining areas. The kitchen has tons of oak cabinets with laminate counters for easy cleanup. There are black appliances and a deep stainless steel sink on an open bar facing the living area. The kitchen includes a breakfast and a glass door to the back patio - perfect for grilling. The bright living area is huge with cathedral ceilings and a cozy fireplace. There is a separate dining room that easily sits 12 and is just off the kitchen and living room.



The over-sized master is on one side of the home and the other 2 bedrooms are across the living area providing lots of privacy. The master has a cathedral ceiling with a huge spa-like master bath. The bath area has dual sinks with a garden tub and glass-enclosed shower. The water closet is private and there is a huge walk-in closet. Across the home are the 2 large additional bedrooms with spacious closets that share a hall bath.



The huge back yard is level and has a privacy fence with a side gate. There is an attached 2 car garage with auto opener. Small pets are welcome.