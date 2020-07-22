All apartments in Paulding County
Find more places like 98 Northcrest Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paulding County, GA
/
98 Northcrest Way
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:35 AM

98 Northcrest Way

98 Northcrest Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

98 Northcrest Way, Paulding County, GA 30127

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Cutest ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in Northcrest Subdivision in Powder Springs. This freshly painted, immaculate home has an open concept living area with a split bedroom plan for parents' privacy.

This darling home has been well-cared for and offers these features: hot new designer gray paint, vinyl flooring throughout (no carpet!), high ceilings, insulated windows with window coverings, ceiling fans, and a cozy fireplace. The home has a separate foyer that overlooks the expansive living and dining areas. The kitchen has tons of oak cabinets with laminate counters for easy cleanup. There are black appliances and a deep stainless steel sink on an open bar facing the living area. The kitchen includes a breakfast and a glass door to the back patio - perfect for grilling. The bright living area is huge with cathedral ceilings and a cozy fireplace. There is a separate dining room that easily sits 12 and is just off the kitchen and living room.

The over-sized master is on one side of the home and the other 2 bedrooms are across the living area providing lots of privacy. The master has a cathedral ceiling with a huge spa-like master bath. The bath area has dual sinks with a garden tub and glass-enclosed shower. The water closet is private and there is a huge walk-in closet. Across the home are the 2 large additional bedrooms with spacious closets that share a hall bath.

The huge back yard is level and has a privacy fence with a side gate. There is an attached 2 car garage with auto opener. Small pets are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 Northcrest Way have any available units?
98 Northcrest Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 98 Northcrest Way have?
Some of 98 Northcrest Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98 Northcrest Way currently offering any rent specials?
98 Northcrest Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Northcrest Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 98 Northcrest Way is pet friendly.
Does 98 Northcrest Way offer parking?
Yes, 98 Northcrest Way offers parking.
Does 98 Northcrest Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 98 Northcrest Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Northcrest Way have a pool?
No, 98 Northcrest Way does not have a pool.
Does 98 Northcrest Way have accessible units?
No, 98 Northcrest Way does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Northcrest Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 98 Northcrest Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 98 Northcrest Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 98 Northcrest Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky
Hiram, GA 30141
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle
Hiram, GA 30141

Similar Pages

Paulding County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GACartersville, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GAHiram, GAVilla Rica, GAAcworth, GA
Lithia Springs, GAAustell, GAMableton, GARome, GACarrollton, GAUnion City, GAFair Oaks, GAHolly Springs, GAEast Point, GAFairburn, GAVinings, GACollege Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College