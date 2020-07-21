All apartments in Paulding County
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

97 Spring Leaf Dr

97 Spring Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

97 Spring Leaf Drive, Paulding County, GA 30157

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Lease to own this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home(video tour) - www.gotourhome.com to schedule a viewing

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a fireplace, ceiling fans and is located close to schools. The kitchen comes with a stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. There is plenty of yard space in both the back and front. You will love to live in this house!

Lease to Own Program:
-550+ credit score
-550-599 credit score may require a higher down payment
-No previous evictions and landlord debt
-3-year lease minimum
-There is an upfront option/down payment due which is applied towards purchase price.
-$50.00 non-refundable Application Fee per adult age 18+
-$300.00 Non-refundable fee per pet (under 25 lbs), $500 pet fee per pet (over 25 lbs) with some breed restrictions. Maximum of 2 pets allowed. $1000 pet security deposit.
-Gross monthly income must meet 3x's rent or more
-No previous Bankruptcies within 7 years
-Criminal Background check
-NOT ACCEPTING HOUSING VOUCHERS AT THIS TIME

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3671683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 Spring Leaf Dr have any available units?
97 Spring Leaf Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 97 Spring Leaf Dr have?
Some of 97 Spring Leaf Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 Spring Leaf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
97 Spring Leaf Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Spring Leaf Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 97 Spring Leaf Dr is pet friendly.
Does 97 Spring Leaf Dr offer parking?
No, 97 Spring Leaf Dr does not offer parking.
Does 97 Spring Leaf Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97 Spring Leaf Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Spring Leaf Dr have a pool?
No, 97 Spring Leaf Dr does not have a pool.
Does 97 Spring Leaf Dr have accessible units?
No, 97 Spring Leaf Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Spring Leaf Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 97 Spring Leaf Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 97 Spring Leaf Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 97 Spring Leaf Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
