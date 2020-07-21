97 Spring Leaf Dr

Amenities
Lease to own this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home(video tour) - www.gotourhome.com to schedule a viewing
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a fireplace, ceiling fans and is located close to schools. The kitchen comes with a stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. There is plenty of yard space in both the back and front. You will love to live in this house!
Lease to Own Program:
-550+ credit score
-550-599 credit score may require a higher down payment
-No previous evictions and landlord debt
-3-year lease minimum
-There is an upfront option/down payment due which is applied towards purchase price.
-$50.00 non-refundable Application Fee per adult age 18+
-$300.00 Non-refundable fee per pet (under 25 lbs), $500 pet fee per pet (over 25 lbs) with some breed restrictions. Maximum of 2 pets allowed. $1000 pet security deposit.
-Gross monthly income must meet 3x's rent or more
-No previous Bankruptcies within 7 years
-Criminal Background check
-NOT ACCEPTING HOUSING VOUCHERS AT THIS TIME
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3671683)