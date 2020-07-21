All apartments in Paulding County
Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:50 PM

82 Shepard Court

82 Shepard Ct · No Longer Available
Location

82 Shepard Ct, Paulding County, GA 30101

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Almost new (one year old) Luxury Farm House in Culde Sac in Swim Community. 5 Bedrooms 4 Baths. - Almost new. All upgrades including White gourmet kitchen with Stainless appliances and marble counters. Culdesac Lot. Daylight Basement. Master Bedroom up with Guest Bedroom Suite. Available September 1.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5036898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Shepard Court have any available units?
82 Shepard Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 82 Shepard Court have?
Some of 82 Shepard Court's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Shepard Court currently offering any rent specials?
82 Shepard Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Shepard Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 82 Shepard Court is pet friendly.
Does 82 Shepard Court offer parking?
No, 82 Shepard Court does not offer parking.
Does 82 Shepard Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 Shepard Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Shepard Court have a pool?
Yes, 82 Shepard Court has a pool.
Does 82 Shepard Court have accessible units?
No, 82 Shepard Court does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Shepard Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 82 Shepard Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Shepard Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 Shepard Court does not have units with air conditioning.
