Home
/
Paulding County, GA
/
72 Fairview Oak Place
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:35 PM

72 Fairview Oak Place

72 Fairview Oak Place · No Longer Available
Location

72 Fairview Oak Place, Paulding County, GA 30157

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom/2 Bath- Spacious Home- Dallas GA - Split foyer- 2 level, 3 bedroom/3 bath with a Beautiful Front Porch, Great For Rocking Chairs. Large Family/Living Room with Fireplace. Eat in spacious kitchen that opens up to upper deck. Bedrooms and Bathrooms are on upper main level. Lots of storage space in the unfinished basement on garage level. 2 Car Garage is Huge! Quiet neighborhood.

Listed Price is for a 24 month lease only! If needing a 12 month lease term- Listed Rent is Increased by $100 for shorter term flexibility.

Online Leasing Only: For Leasing Information- When a property is available, click view details and then contact us to fill out in inquiry form. We will contact you based on availability and qualifications from there. Please Do Not Contact Vineyard Property Managements Office Regarding Availability or Information Regarding a Property. If You Do Not See It On Our Website, www.vineyardatlanta.com It Is No Longer Available. Other websites may not have up to date information.

We do not accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers

Application Qualifications: (note all occupants above the age of 18 must fill out an application and be on the lease)
Must have a minimum credit score of 625 collection accounts may disqualify
Must make at least 3x the monthly rent (can be combined between applicants)
Must have a minimum of 2 years, excellent rental history or mortgage history, evictions or housing collection debt will not be accepted.
Co-Signers will not be accepted for lack of meeting credit criteria
Application fees are non-refundable regardless of selection decision
Hold Deposit (once approved) is equal to 1 month of rent
Move In Fee $150
Pet Fee/Deposit for approved breed and type of pet

(RLNE5132813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Fairview Oak Place have any available units?
72 Fairview Oak Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 72 Fairview Oak Place have?
Some of 72 Fairview Oak Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Fairview Oak Place currently offering any rent specials?
72 Fairview Oak Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Fairview Oak Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 72 Fairview Oak Place is pet friendly.
Does 72 Fairview Oak Place offer parking?
Yes, 72 Fairview Oak Place offers parking.
Does 72 Fairview Oak Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Fairview Oak Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Fairview Oak Place have a pool?
No, 72 Fairview Oak Place does not have a pool.
Does 72 Fairview Oak Place have accessible units?
No, 72 Fairview Oak Place does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Fairview Oak Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 Fairview Oak Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Fairview Oak Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Fairview Oak Place does not have units with air conditioning.
