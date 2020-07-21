72 Fairview Oak Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom/2 Bath- Spacious Home- Dallas GA - Split foyer- 2 level, 3 bedroom/3 bath with a Beautiful Front Porch, Great For Rocking Chairs. Large Family/Living Room with Fireplace. Eat in spacious kitchen that opens up to upper deck. Bedrooms and Bathrooms are on upper main level. Lots of storage space in the unfinished basement on garage level. 2 Car Garage is Huge! Quiet neighborhood.



Listed Price is for a 24 month lease only! If needing a 12 month lease term- Listed Rent is Increased by $100 for shorter term flexibility.



We do not accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers



Application Qualifications: (note all occupants above the age of 18 must fill out an application and be on the lease)

Must have a minimum credit score of 625 collection accounts may disqualify

Must make at least 3x the monthly rent (can be combined between applicants)

Must have a minimum of 2 years, excellent rental history or mortgage history, evictions or housing collection debt will not be accepted.

Co-Signers will not be accepted for lack of meeting credit criteria

Application fees are non-refundable regardless of selection decision

Hold Deposit (once approved) is equal to 1 month of rent

Move In Fee $150

Pet Fee/Deposit for approved breed and type of pet



