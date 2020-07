68 Dynasty Lane

Amenities

GORGEOUS HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD - $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home in Hiram features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Fireplace, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. Apply today for a FREE APPLICATION!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.