Paulding County, GA
68 Dynasty Lane
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:25 AM

68 Dynasty Lane

68 Dynasty Lane · No Longer Available
Location

68 Dynasty Lane, Paulding County, GA 30141

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
GORGEOUS HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD - $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home in Hiram features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Fireplace, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. Apply today for a FREE APPLICATION!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Dynasty Lane have any available units?
68 Dynasty Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 68 Dynasty Lane have?
Some of 68 Dynasty Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Dynasty Lane currently offering any rent specials?
68 Dynasty Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Dynasty Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 68 Dynasty Lane is pet friendly.
Does 68 Dynasty Lane offer parking?
Yes, 68 Dynasty Lane offers parking.
Does 68 Dynasty Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Dynasty Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Dynasty Lane have a pool?
No, 68 Dynasty Lane does not have a pool.
Does 68 Dynasty Lane have accessible units?
No, 68 Dynasty Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Dynasty Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 Dynasty Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68 Dynasty Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 68 Dynasty Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
