Paulding County, GA
64 Joy Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

64 Joy Drive

64 Joy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

64 Joy Drive, Paulding County, GA 30134

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Joy Drive have any available units?
64 Joy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
Is 64 Joy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
64 Joy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Joy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 64 Joy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 64 Joy Drive offer parking?
No, 64 Joy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 64 Joy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 Joy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Joy Drive have a pool?
No, 64 Joy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 64 Joy Drive have accessible units?
No, 64 Joy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Joy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 Joy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Joy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 Joy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
