6 Sumer Lane
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

6 Sumer Lane

6 Sumer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6 Sumer Lane, Paulding County, GA 30134

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6 Sumer Lane Available 05/30/20 Amazing recently renovated - OPEN HOUSE
Tuesday, May 12 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday, May 13 @ 6:00 pm - 7 pm
Saturday, May 16, 2020 @ 10:30 am -11:30 am
Sunday, May 17, 2020 @ 10:30 am -11:30 am

Take a step into this modern home on an amazing street. Be the first to live in it after our recent refresh of the property. Open floor plan. Newly expanded living space allow for larger living space than originally built - Extra bedroom and living space downstairs with a separate entrance. You will love the area and school district! Apply online at www.trustedhomes.com.

(RLNE5595809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Sumer Lane have any available units?
6 Sumer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
Is 6 Sumer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6 Sumer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Sumer Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Sumer Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6 Sumer Lane offer parking?
No, 6 Sumer Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6 Sumer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Sumer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Sumer Lane have a pool?
No, 6 Sumer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6 Sumer Lane have accessible units?
No, 6 Sumer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Sumer Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Sumer Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Sumer Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Sumer Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
