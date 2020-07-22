Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

pet friendly recently renovated cats allowed dogs allowed

6 Sumer Lane Available 05/30/20 Amazing recently renovated - OPEN HOUSE

Tuesday, May 12 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Wednesday, May 13 @ 6:00 pm - 7 pm

Saturday, May 16, 2020 @ 10:30 am -11:30 am

Sunday, May 17, 2020 @ 10:30 am -11:30 am



Take a step into this modern home on an amazing street. Be the first to live in it after our recent refresh of the property. Open floor plan. Newly expanded living space allow for larger living space than originally built - Extra bedroom and living space downstairs with a separate entrance. You will love the area and school district! Apply online at www.trustedhomes.com.



(RLNE5595809)